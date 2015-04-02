Pete Bartlett
Pete Bartlett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c459acc-8c5c-4dcd-a6cf-f625d1e4a56d
Pete Bartlett Biography (Wikipedia)
Pete Bartlett is a record producer and sound engineer from Brighton, who is now based in Salisbury. He is best known for his work with Lush and Therapy?.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pete Bartlett Tracks
Sort by
DD 'Hades' (The Frogs – Cast Album of the 2004 Broadway production)
Stephen Sondheim
DD 'Hades' (The Frogs – Cast Album of the 2004 Broadway production)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
DD 'Hades' (The Frogs – Cast Album of the 2004 Broadway production)
Last played on
Back to artist