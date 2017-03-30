Walter B. RogersBorn 14 October 1865. Died 24 December 1939
1865-10-14
Walter B. Rogers Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Bowman Rogers (October 14, 1865 – December 24, 1939) was an American cornet player, concert band and orchestral conductor and composer, who was responsible for most of the orchestral arrangements on recordings made for the Victor Talking Machine Company between 1904 and 1916.
Walter B. Rogers Tracks
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Orchestra
