Norman Smith
UK producer/engineer, performer as Hurricane Smith. Born 22 February 1923. Died 3 March 2008
Norman Smith
1923-02-22
Norman Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman "Hurricane" Smith (22 February 1923 – 3 March 2008) was an English musician, record producer and engineer.
Norman Smith Tracks
Oh Babe What Would You Say
Norman Smith
Don't Let It Die
Norman Smith
Don't Let It Die
Norman Smith
