Gabriele Sima (25 February 1955 – 27 April 2016) was an Austrian opera singer who had an active international performance career since 1979. Particularly known for her appearances at the Salzburg Festival, the Vienna State Opera, and the Zurich Opera, she has performed in roles associated with both the soprano and mezzo-soprano repertoires.
The Marriage of Figaro: Duettino
The Marriage of Figaro: Duettino
