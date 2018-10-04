Edmond Dédé (November 27, 1827 – January 5, 1901) was a free-born Creole musician and composer. He moved to Europe to study in Paris in 1855 and settled in France. His compositions include Quasimodo Symphony, Le Palmier Overture, Le Serment de L'Arabe and Patriotisme. For more than forty years, he worked as assistant conductor at the Grand Théâtre and subsequently as conductor as the orchestras at the Théâtre l'Alcazar and the Folies bordelaises in Bordeaux.