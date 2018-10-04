Edmond DédéBorn 20 November 1827. Died 1903
Edmond Dédé
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1827-11-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c300b42-0652-45cd-b67f-cd56f3153913
Edmond Dédé Biography (Wikipedia)
Edmond Dédé (November 27, 1827 – January 5, 1901) was a free-born Creole musician and composer. He moved to Europe to study in Paris in 1855 and settled in France. His compositions include Quasimodo Symphony, Le Palmier Overture, Le Serment de L'Arabe and Patriotisme. For more than forty years, he worked as assistant conductor at the Grand Théâtre and subsequently as conductor as the orchestras at the Théâtre l'Alcazar and the Folies bordelaises in Bordeaux.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edmond Dédé Tracks
Sort by
Duo from Francoise et Tortillard
Edmond Dédé
Duo from Francoise et Tortillard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duo from Francoise et Tortillard
Last played on
Mephisto Masque
Edmond Dédé
Mephisto Masque
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mephisto Masque
Last played on
Edmond Dédé Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist