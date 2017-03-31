Toyah Willcox
1958-05-18
Toyah Willcox Biography (Wikipedia)
Toyah Ann Willcox (born 18 May 1958) is an English musician, singer, songwriter, actress, producer and author. In a career spanning more than forty years, Willcox has had 8 Top 40 singles, released over 20 albums, written two books, appeared in over forty stage plays and ten feature films, and voiced and presented numerous television shows.
Between 1977 and 1983 she fronted the band Toyah, before embarking on a solo career in the mid-1980s. Her biggest hits include "It's a Mystery", "Thunder in the Mountains" and "I Want to Be Free".
Toyah Willcox Performances & Interviews
English singer and actress Toyah Willcox shares her memories of the 70s.
Toyah sits on Steve Lamacq's Roundtable, debating St Vincent's latest track Los Ageless.
Steve hosts 6 Music's weekly Roundtable, joined by Toyah, Joey Page and Gideon Coe.
Toyah joins Sara recalling her success in the 80's.
Toyah Willcox Tracks
It's A Mystery
Toyah Willcox
It's A Mystery
It's A Mystery
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Shakespeare Lives
Shakespeare Lives
2016-04-23T12:34:53
23
Apr
2016
Shakespeare Lives
Shakespeare Lives
