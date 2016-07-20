Gabor CarelliBorn 1915. Died 22 January 1999
Gabor Carelli
1915
Gabor Carelli Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabor Carelli (1915 – 22 January 1999) was a Hungarian classical tenor who had an important career in operas and concerts in North America during the mid 20th century. He was notably committed to the Metropolitan Opera in New York City from 1951 to 1974 where he gave a total of 1,079 performances. Music critic Elizabeth Forbes stated that he had "a lyrical voice, a stylish technique and an aptitude for comedy." In 1964 he joined the faculty of the Manhattan School of Music where he taught singing and worked as an ensemble instructor until his death in Manhattan at the age of 83.
