Anthony Marcus Shalhoub ( shə-LOOB; born October 9, 1953) is a Lebanese-American actor.

His television work includes Antonio Scarpacci in NBC sitcom Wings and detective Adrian Monk in the USA TV series Monk, for which he has won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy, two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

He has also had a successful film career as a character actor, with roles in films such as Barton Fink (1991), Big Night (1996), Men in Black (1997), The Siege (1998), Galaxy Quest (1999), Spy Kids (2001), The Man Who Wasn't There (2001), Cars (2006), 1408 (2007), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014).

For his work on the Broadway stage, Shalhoub has received four Tony nominations, his first for Best Featured Actor in a Play for Conversations with My Father in 1992. His subsequent nominations included Golden Boy (2013) and Act One (2014), before winning the 2018 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Tewfiq Zakaria in The Band's Visit. Shalhoub currently plays Abe Weissman, the father of the title character, on Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.