Especia were a Japanese idol girl group formed in 2012. They participated in the 2015 Tokyo Idol Festival. Their single "Aviator/Boogie Aroma" reached the 28th place on the Weekly Oricon Singles Chart.
アバンチュールは銀色に
Especia
アバンチュールは銀色に
アバンチュールは銀色に
