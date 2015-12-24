Proyecto Uno (English: Project One) is a Dominican-American latin house group which helped popularize a style of music which blends merengue with rap, techno, dancehall reggae and hip-hop music. The band was founded in New York City's East Side in 1989 by Nelson Zapata and managed by Porfirio "Popi" Piña. Originally formed as traditional merengue band, Proyecto Uno received recognition in the 1990s after Magic Juan joined the group as a lead vocalist and incorporating modern Afro-American and North American music known as "merengue hip hop". The group won Billboard Latin Music Awards, Premios Lo Nuestro, and an Emmy award. The actual members are Nelson Zapata, Kid G, and Paolo Tondo. The manager of the group currently is Rafael Zapata (Don Rafa)