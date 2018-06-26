Christopher BellConductor / chorusmaster
Christopher Bell
The Maid of the Mill - overture
Thomas Alexander Erskine
The Maid of the Mill - overture
The Maid of the Mill - overture
An English Day-Book: Sweet Suffolk Owl
Elizabeth Poston
An English Day-Book: Sweet Suffolk Owl
An English Day-Book: Sweet Suffolk Owl
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Edinburgh International Festival: Vaughan Williams's A Sea Symphony
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
9 Aug 2018
19:30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evrz3d
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2018-08-09T12:43:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05vyzgf.jpg
9
Aug
2018
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Edinburgh International Festival: Vaughan Williams's A Sea Symphony
19:30
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqg6q9
City Halls
2016-03-10T12:43:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02lnmhz.jpg
10
Mar
2016
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Beethoven's Missa Solemnis
19:30
City Halls
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth in Edinburgh
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er4hzc
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2014-11-16T12:43:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01rn8h4.jpg
16
Nov
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven's Ninth in Edinburgh
16:00
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth in Aberdeen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evjdgw
Music Hall, Aberdeen
2014-11-14T12:43:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qcyj4.jpg
14
Nov
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven's Ninth in Aberdeen
19:30
Music Hall, Aberdeen
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth at City Halls
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egpv4f
City Halls
2014-11-13T12:43:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01tdg2s.jpg
13
Nov
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven's Ninth at City Halls
19:30
City Halls
