Gaby CasadesusFrench pianist. Born 9 August 1901. Died 12 November 1999
Gaby Casadesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1901-08-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c2194bf-04d3-4dfe-b925-10304f26baaa
Gaby Casadesus Biography (Wikipedia)
Gaby Casadesus (August 9, 1901 – November 12, 1999) was a French classical pianist and teacher born in Marseilles, France. She was married to the famous French pianist Robert Casadesus, and their son Jean Casadesus was also a notable pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gaby Casadesus Tracks
Sort by
Trois morceaux en forme de poire - no.1, Maniere
Erik Satie
Trois morceaux en forme de poire - no.1, Maniere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Trois morceaux en forme de poire - no.1, Maniere
Last played on
Ballet (Petite suite)
Claude Debussy
Ballet (Petite suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Ballet (Petite suite)
Last played on
Gaby Casadesus Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist