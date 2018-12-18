Richard TandyBorn 26 March 1948
Richard Tandy
1948-03-26
Richard Tandy Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Tandy (born 26 March 1948) is an English musician, best known as the keyboardist in the rock band Electric Light Orchestra ("ELO"). His palette of keyboards (including Minimoog, Clavinet, Mellotron, and piano) was an important ingredient in the group's sound, notably on the albums A New World Record, Out of the Blue, Discovery, and Time. Tandy was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on 7 April 2017 as a member of Electric Light Orchestra.
Richard Tandy Tracks
All Over the World
All Over the World
All Over the World
So Serious
So Serious
So Serious
