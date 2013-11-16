G.L. CrockettBorn 18 September 1929. Died 15 February 1967
1929-09-18
George L. Crockett (September 18, 1928 - February 15, 1967), also known as G. Davy Crockett, was an American rhythm and blues singer whose best known records were "Look Out Mabel" in 1957 and "It's A Man Down There", an R&B hit in 1965.
