Sandy Salisbury
Born 11 April 1944
Sandy Salisbury
1944-04-11
Sandy Salisbury Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham Salisbury (born April 11, 1944) is an American children's writer. His best known work is Under the Blood Red Sun, a historical novel that features a Japanese-American boy and his family during World War II. Under the name Sandy Salisbury he was a pop musician in the late 1960s, notably with The Millennium.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sandy Salisbury Tracks
The Hills Of Vermont
The Hills Of Vermont
