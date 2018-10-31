Colin SteeleTrumpet, Scotland. Born 17 February 1968
Colin Steele
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfyq.jpg
1968-02-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c14c2f3-0216-42ae-b7e1-68ff5871b1c5
Colin Steele Biography (Wikipedia)
Colin Steele is a jazz trumpeter from Scotland.
He played pop music with Hue and Cry during the 1980s.
After two years in France he studied jazz at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama before returning to Scotland. He has been known for influences from Latin music and funk and has recorded several well-regarded albums.
He has been increasingly influenced by Scottish folk music, an influence carried into the additional instrumentation in his group Colin Steele's Stramash. as well as playing in Ceilidh Minogue's horn section
Colin Steele Performances & Interviews
- Colin Steele | Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wf35v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wf35v.jpg2017-03-10T11:46:00.000ZStephen Duffy welcomes Scottish trumpeter Colin Steele into The Jazz House.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wdsqn
Colin Steele | Interview
- Colin Steele Quintet | Live In Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02tjxwl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02tjxwl.jpg2016-01-07T14:20:00.000ZColin's Quintet play Seven Cents A Boogie and Independence Day Live in The Jazz House.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03dt3yq
Colin Steele Quintet | Live In Session
Colin Steele Tracks
Farewell My Love
Colin Steele
Farewell My Love
Farewell My Love
Farewell My Love
Last played on
Boat To Islay
Colin Steele
Boat To Islay
Boat To Islay
Boat To Islay
Last played on
Shindig At The Lochside
Colin Steele
Shindig At The Lochside
Shindig At The Lochside
Shindig At The Lochside
Last played on
The Journey Home
Colin Steele
The Journey Home
The Journey Home
The Journey Home
Last played on
Ebb & Flow
James Lindsay
Ebb & Flow
Ebb & Flow
Ebb & Flow
Last played on
Umbrellas of Shibuya (Orig.Tx. 20/08/17) Live recording at The Quay
Colin Steele
Umbrellas of Shibuya (Orig.Tx. 20/08/17) Live recording at The Quay
Umbrellas of Shibuya (Orig.Tx. 20/08/17) Live recording at The Quay
The Recurring Dream
Colin Steele
The Recurring Dream
The Recurring Dream
The Recurring Dream
Last played on
The Bletherer
Colin Steele
The Bletherer
The Bletherer
The Bletherer
Last played on
There Are Angels
Colin Steele
There Are Angels
There Are Angels
There Are Angels
Last played on
Slipped Disk
Colin Steele
Slipped Disk
Slipped Disk
Slipped Disk
Last played on
I Will Wait For You
Colin Steele
I Will Wait For You
I Will Wait For You
I Will Wait For You
Last played on
Gone
Lewis Gordon
Gone
Gone
Gone
Last played on
God Bless Ye Merry Gentlemen
Colin Steele
God Bless Ye Merry Gentlemen
God Bless Ye Merry Gentlemen
God Bless Ye Merry Gentlemen
Last played on
The Believers
Lewis Gordon
The Believers
The Believers
The Believers
Last played on
Steele's Reels
Colin Steele
Steele's Reels
Steele's Reels
Steele's Reels
Last played on
View From Round The Church
Colin Steele
View From Round The Church
View From Round The Church
View From Round The Church
Last played on
The Bletherer
Colin Steele
The Bletherer
The Bletherer
The Bletherer
Last played on
I Will Wait For You (Live)
Colin Steele
I Will Wait For You (Live)
I Will Wait For You (Live)
I Will Wait For You (Live)
Robin's Song (Live)
Colin Steele
Robin's Song (Live)
Robin's Song (Live)
Robin's Song (Live)
Independence Song (Live)
Colin Steele
Independence Song (Live)
Independence Song (Live)
Independence Song (Live)
Seven Cents A Boogie (Live)
Colin Steele
Seven Cents A Boogie (Live)
Seven Cents A Boogie (Live)
Seven Cents A Boogie (Live)
Twilight Dreams
John Rae
Twilight Dreams
Twilight Dreams
Twilight Dreams
Last played on
A WEE PRAYER
Colin Steele
A WEE PRAYER
A WEE PRAYER
A WEE PRAYER
Last played on
STRAMASH
Colin Steele
STRAMASH
STRAMASH
STRAMASH
Last played on
Tried and Tested
Colin Steele
Tried and Tested
Tried and Tested
Tried and Tested
Last played on
Doggone Good
Lorna Reid
Doggone Good
Doggone Good
Doggone Good
Last played on
The London Heist
Colin Steele
The London Heist
The London Heist
The London Heist
Last played on
Down To the Wire
Colin Steele
Down To the Wire
Down To the Wire
Down To the Wire
Last played on
Steak and Whisky, 5am
Colin Steele
Steak and Whisky, 5am
Steak and Whisky, 5am
Steak and Whisky, 5am
Last played on
