Ferio Saxophone QuartetFormed 2015
Ferio Saxophone Quartet
2015
Ferio Saxophone Quartet Tracks
Italian Concerto - 3rd mvt: Presto
Johann Sebastian Bach
Fugue in G Minor - BWV 578
Johann Sebastian Bach
Italian Concerto, BWV 971 - 3rd movement - Presto
Johann Sebastian Bach
Keyboard Suite No 4 (Set II) in D minor, HWV 437: III. Sarabande
George Frideric Handel
Air from Suite no 3 in D major, BWV 1068 for orchestra
Johann Sebastian Bach
