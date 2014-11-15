Walt LevinskyAmerican jazz clarinetist, saxophonist (alto) and flutist. Born 18 April 1929. Died 14 December 1999
Walt Levinsky
1929-04-18
Walt Levinsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Walt Levinsky (April 18, 1929 – December 14, 1999) was an American big band and orchestral player, composer, arranger and bandleader. While many of his big band assignments were as lead alto sax player, his favorite instrument was the clarinet.
Walt Levinsky Tracks
Tuxedo Junction
Johnny Guarnieri
Tuxedo Junction
Tuxedo Junction
