Amanda Palmer
1976-04-30
Amanda Palmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Amanda MacKinnon Gaiman Palmer (born April 30, 1976), sometimes known as Amanda Fucking Palmer (AFP), is an American singer-songwriter who is the lead vocalist, pianist, and lyricist of the duo The Dresden Dolls. She performs as a solo artist, and was also one-half of the duo Evelyn Evelyn, and the lead singer and songwriter of Amanda Palmer and the Grand Theft Orchestra.
Amanda Palmer Performances & Interviews
Amanda Palmer Tracks
Blackstar (feat. Anna Calvi)
Jherek Bischoff
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9jn.jpglink
Last played on
A Grand Theft Intermission
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Performer
Last played on
You Got Me Singing
Amanda & Jack Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Space Oddity (Radio 2 Session, 28 Jul 2016)
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Massachusetts Avenue
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Ampersand
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Blackstar
s t a r g a z e
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1gm.jpglink
Last played on
Heroes (David Bowie Prom 29th July 2016)
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Heroes
Amanda Palmer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1gm.jpglink
Last played on
Heroes
s t a r g a z e
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Blackstar
s t a r g a z e
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Station to Station
s t a r g a z e
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
After All
s t a r g a z e
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
After All (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Marc Almond
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldf.jpglink
Heroes (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Amanda Palmer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9jn.jpglink
Blackstar (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Anna Calvi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0698z1h.jpglink
Station to Station (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Neil Hannon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnxc.jpglink
Helden (feat. John Cameron Mitchell)
Amanda Palmer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9jn.jpglink
Last played on
Machete
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Coin Operated Boy
The Dresden Dolls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwgt.jpglink
Last played on
Melody Dean
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
In My Mind
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Leeds United
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Leeds United (with ding)
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Runs In The Family
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Want It Back
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
The Killing Type
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Do It With A Rock Star
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Idioteque
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Fake Plastic Trees
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
The Bed Song (Live)
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Oasis
Amanda Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 19: David Bowie Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e63p6q
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-29T12:15:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx122.jpg
29
Jul
2016
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T12:15:24
28
Jun
2013
