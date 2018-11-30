Holy Ghost!Brooklyn synth pop duo. Formed 2007
Holy Ghost!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c0d5463-6688-4f4a-8273-a191657d8084
Holy Ghost! Biography (Wikipedia)
Holy Ghost! is an American synthpop duo from Brooklyn, New York City, consisting of Nick Millhiser and Alex Frankel.
Holy Ghost! Tracks
Anxious
Holy Ghost!
Anxious
Anxious
Do It Again
Holy Ghost!
Do It Again
Do It Again
Dumb Disco Ideas
Holy Ghost!
Dumb Disco Ideas
Dumb Disco Ideas
Crime Cutz (Radio Edit)
Holy Ghost!
Crime Cutz (Radio Edit)
Crime Cutz (Radio Edit)
CRIME CUTZ
Holy Ghost!
CRIME CUTZ
CRIME CUTZ
I Will Come Back (DJ Mehdi Remix)
Holy Ghost!
I Will Come Back (DJ Mehdi Remix)
I Will Come Back (DJ Mehdi Remix)
Some Children
Holy Ghost!
Some Children
Some Children
Okay
Holy Ghost!
Okay
Okay
Dance A Little Closer
Holy Ghost!
Dance A Little Closer
Dance A Little Closer
Bridge and Tunnel
Holy Ghost!
Bridge and Tunnel
Bridge and Tunnel
