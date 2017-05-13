JOWST
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04yml7m.jpg
1989-06-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c0d31e7-ba69-4b61-bcce-9c447d2def23
JOWST Biography (Wikipedia)
Joakim With Steen (born 26 June 1989), better known as Jowst (usually stylised JOWST), is a Norwegian music producer and songwriter. He represented Norway in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Grab the Moment", along with vocalist Aleksander Walmann finishing in 10th place.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
JOWST Performances & Interviews
- JOWST (Norway): Grab the Momenthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yf70n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yf70n.jpg2017-03-29T15:52:10.000ZWritten by: Joakim With Steen, Jonas McDonnellhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x4qyx
JOWST (Norway): Grab the Moment
JOWST Tracks
Sort by
Grab The Moment (Norway)
JOWST
Grab The Moment (Norway)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052m2bc.jpglink
Grab The Moment (Norway)
Last played on
Grab The Moment
JOWST
Grab The Moment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052m2g9.jpglink
Grab The Moment
Lyricist
Last played on
Grab the Moment
JOWST
Grab the Moment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052m2bc.jpglink
Grab the Moment
Last played on
Back to artist