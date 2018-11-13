Irwin GagePianist. Born 4 September 1939. Died 12 April 2018
Irwin Gage
1939-09-04
Irwin Gage Biography (Wikipedia)
Irwin Gage (September 4, 1939 – April 12, 2018) was an American pianist, specializing in accompanying Lieder.
Irwin Gage Tracks
Ich bin der Welt Abhanden Gekommen
Gustav Mahler
Ich bin der Welt Abhanden Gekommen
8 songs from Morike lieder for voice and piano
Hugo Wolf
8 songs from Morike lieder for voice and piano
Ich ging mit lust durch einen grunen Wald
Gustav Mahler
Ich ging mit lust durch einen grunen Wald
3 Lieder - Standchen (Op.17/2); Morgen (Op.27/4); In goldener Fulle (Op.49/2)
Richard Strauss
3 Lieder - Standchen (Op.17/2); Morgen (Op.27/4); In goldener Fulle (Op.49/2)
Der Konig in Thule, D. 367
Franz Schubert
Der Konig in Thule, D. 367
Waldsonne (Op.2 No.4)
Arnold Schoenberg
Waldsonne (Op.2 No.4)
'Die Rose', D745b
Franz Schubert
'Die Rose', D745b
Erwartung - No.1 from 4 lieder (Op.2)
Arnold Schoenberg
Erwartung - No.1 from 4 lieder (Op.2)
Urlicht (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Gustav Mahler
Urlicht (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
6 Lieder
Richard Strauss
6 Lieder
Wiegenlied, D867
Franz Schubert
Wiegenlied, D867
Mignon, D 321
Franz Schubert
Mignon, D 321
Ellens Gesang III, 'Ave Maria'
Franz Schubert
Ellens Gesang III, 'Ave Maria'
Die Forelle, D 550
Franz Schubert
Die Forelle, D 550
Agnes
Hugo Wolf
Agnes
Erloschen (Burned Out)
Jean Sibelius
Erloschen (Burned Out)
Die Stille Stradt, op. 50 no. 5
Jean Sibelius
Die Stille Stradt, op. 50 no. 5
Schenk mir deinen Goldenen Kamm - No.2 from 4 lieder (Op.2)
Irwin Gage
Schenk mir deinen Goldenen Kamm - No.2 from 4 lieder (Op.2)
