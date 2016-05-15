R. Carlos NakaiBorn 16 April 1946
R. Carlos Nakai
R. Carlos Nakai Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Carlos Nakai (born April 16, 1946) is a Native American flutist of Navajo/Ute heritage.
R. Carlos Nakai Tracks
Song for the Morning Star
Anasazi Visions
