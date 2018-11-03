Gillian ElisaBorn 10 August 1953
Gillian Elisa
1953-08-10
Gillian Elisa Biography (Wikipedia)
Gillian Elizabeth Thomas (born 10 August 1953) is an actress, singer, and comedian. Early in her career she was known as Gillian Elisa Thomas.
Gillian Elisa Tracks
Chiquitita (feat. Dewi Morris, Emyr Wyn & Marged Esli)
Gillian Elisa
Chiquitita (feat. Dewi Morris, Emyr Wyn & Marged Esli)
Chiquitita (feat. Dewi Morris, Emyr Wyn & Marged Esli)
Dewch I'r Ddawns
Gillian Elisa
Dewch I'r Ddawns
Dewch I'r Ddawns
Atlanta (feat. Gillian Elisa)
Geraint Griffiths
Atlanta (feat. Gillian Elisa)
Atlanta (feat. Gillian Elisa)
Cymer Di
Gillian Elisa
Cymer Di
Cymer Di
Hedfan
Gillian Elisa
Hedfan
Hedfan
Gyda'n Gilydd
Gillian Elisa
Gyda'n Gilydd
Gyda'n Gilydd
Yr alaw
Gillian Elisa a'r Corws
Yr alaw
Yr alaw
Suo Gan
Gillian Elisa
Suo Gan
Suo Gan
Ysbryd Y Nos
Gillian Elisa
Ysbryd Y Nos
Ysbryd Y Nos
Baby It's Cold Outside
Gillian Elisa
Baby It's Cold Outside
Baby It's Cold Outside
Sut Wyt Ti Ers Dyddiau Ysgol
Gillian Elisa
Sut Wyt Ti Ers Dyddiau Ysgol
Sut Wyt Ti Ers Dyddiau Ysgol
Caribi
Gillian Elisa
Caribi
Caribi
Beauty and the Beast
Gillian Elisa
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Calon
Gillian Elisa
Calon
Calon
We Belong
Gillian Elisa
We Belong
We Belong
Gyda'n Gilydd
Gillian Elisa + Gwenda Owen
Gyda'n Gilydd
Gyda'n Gilydd
Beauty and the Beast
Gillian Elisa
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
I Know Him So Well
Gillian Elisa
I Know Him So Well
I Know Him So Well
It's Cold Outside
Gillian Elisa
It's Cold Outside
It's Cold Outside
Dwy Ynys Dau Fywyd
Gillian Elisa
Dwy Ynys Dau Fywyd
Dwy Ynys Dau Fywyd
