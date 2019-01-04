Oslo Philharmonic OrchestraFormed 1919
Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra
Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra
1919
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Oslo Philharmonic (Oslo-Filharmonien) is a Norwegian symphony orchestra based in Oslo, Norway. The orchestra was founded in 1919, and has since 1977 had its home in the Oslo Concert Hall. The orchestra consists of 69 musicians in the string section, 16 in the woodwinds, 15 in brass, 5 in percussionists, 1 harpist, and 1 pianist. The orchestra gives an average of sixty to seventy symphonic concerts annually, the majority of which are broadcast nationally on the radio. The orchestra also performs chamber concerts frequently throughout the year.
Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Performances & Interviews
- Britten: A Boy was Born - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-28T15:54:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Britten's A Boy was Born.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p1gr5
Britten: A Boy was Born - Preview Clip
- Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in G minor 'Winter Daydreams' - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-28T15:30:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 1 in G minor 'Winter Daydreams'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p1gcb
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in G minor 'Winter Daydreams' - Preview Clip
- Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-28T15:24:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Szymanowski's Violin Concerto No. 1.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p1g5g
Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 - Preview Clip
Wojewode, symphonic ballad, Op 78
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Wojewode, symphonic ballad, Op 78
Wojewode, symphonic ballad, Op 78
Last played on
Konzertstuck in F minor, Op 79
Carl Maria von Weber
Konzertstuck in F minor, Op 79
Konzertstuck in F minor, Op 79
Last played on
Night on the Bare Mountain (orch. Rimsky-Korsakov)
Modest Mussorgsky
Night on the Bare Mountain (orch. Rimsky-Korsakov)
Night on the Bare Mountain (orch. Rimsky-Korsakov)
Last played on
Scherzo capriccioso, Op. 66
Antonín Dvořák
Scherzo capriccioso, Op. 66
Scherzo capriccioso, Op. 66
Last played on
Sheherazade, Op 35: I. The Sea and Sinbad's Ship
Nicolay Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov, Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra & Mariss Jansons
Sheherazade, Op 35: I. The Sea and Sinbad's Ship
Sheherazade, Op 35: I. The Sea and Sinbad's Ship
Composer
Last played on
Piano Concerto, Op 20 (2nd mvt)
Alexander Scriabin
Piano Concerto, Op 20 (2nd mvt)
Piano Concerto, Op 20 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Concerto for cello and orchestra no.2 (Op.104) in B minor
Antonín Dvořák
Concerto for cello and orchestra no.2 (Op.104) in B minor
Concerto for cello and orchestra no.2 (Op.104) in B minor
Last played on
Perpetuum Mobile (Op.11 No.2)
Nicolò Paganini
Perpetuum Mobile (Op.11 No.2)
Perpetuum Mobile (Op.11 No.2)
Last played on
A Night on the Bare Mountain
Modest Mussorgsky
A Night on the Bare Mountain
A Night on the Bare Mountain
Last played on
Gesang der Parzen (Song of the Fates), Op 89
Johannes Brahms
Gesang der Parzen (Song of the Fates), Op 89
Gesang der Parzen (Song of the Fates), Op 89
Last played on
5 Hungarian dances (nos.17-21) orch. Dvorak (orig. pf duet)
Johannes Brahms
5 Hungarian dances (nos.17-21) orch. Dvorak (orig. pf duet)
5 Hungarian dances (nos.17-21) orch. Dvorak (orig. pf duet)
Last played on
Norwegian Rhapsody no 1 in A minor
Johan Halvorsen
Norwegian Rhapsody no 1 in A minor
Norwegian Rhapsody no 1 in A minor
Last played on
Symphony No. 39 in E flat (K.543)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No. 39 in E flat (K.543)
Symphony No. 39 in E flat (K.543)
Last played on
3 Images for orchestra [1905-12]
Claude Debussy
3 Images for orchestra [1905-12]
3 Images for orchestra [1905-12]
Last played on
Waltz from Sleeping Beauty, Op 66
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Waltz from Sleeping Beauty, Op 66
Waltz from Sleeping Beauty, Op 66
Last played on
Canticle of the sun
Herman Vogt
Canticle of the sun
Canticle of the sun
Last played on
Symphony no. 12 in D minor Op.112 (The Year 1917)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony no. 12 in D minor Op.112 (The Year 1917)
Symphony no. 12 in D minor Op.112 (The Year 1917)
Concerto no. 4 in G minor Op.40 for piano and orchestra
Sergei Rachmaninov
Concerto no. 4 in G minor Op.40 for piano and orchestra
Concerto no. 4 in G minor Op.40 for piano and orchestra
The Firebird, suite (1919)
Igor Stravinsky
The Firebird, suite (1919)
The Firebird, suite (1919)
Rosamunde (Ballet Music No 2 (D.797))
Franz Schubert
Rosamunde (Ballet Music No 2 (D.797))
Rosamunde (Ballet Music No 2 (D.797))
Symphony no. 7 in D minor Op.70
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony no. 7 in D minor Op.70
Symphony no. 7 in D minor Op.70
Souvenir d'un lieu cher - Melodie
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Souvenir d'un lieu cher - Melodie
Souvenir d'un lieu cher - Melodie
Violin Concerto in D major Op.35
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Violin Concerto in D major Op.35
Violin Concerto in D major Op.35
Jealousy [Zarlivost] - [original prelude to Jenufa]
Leos Janáček
Jealousy [Zarlivost] - [original prelude to Jenufa]
Jealousy [Zarlivost] - [original prelude to Jenufa]
Rienzi: Overture: Allegro energico
Richard Wagner
Rienzi: Overture: Allegro energico
Rienzi: Overture: Allegro energico
Last played on
Overture (La Fille du regiment)
Gaetano Donizetti
Overture (La Fille du regiment)
Overture (La Fille du regiment)
Last played on
Apprentice Theme
Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra
Apprentice Theme
Apprentice Theme
Last played on
Symphony No.1 Op.26 - Lento
Alexander Scriabin
Symphony No.1 Op.26 - Lento
Symphony No.1 Op.26 - Lento
Last played on
Concerto for 2 pianos and orchestra in E flat major (K.365)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto for 2 pianos and orchestra in E flat major (K.365)
Concerto for 2 pianos and orchestra in E flat major (K.365)
Last played on
Variations on a theme by Haydn, Op 56a
Johannes Brahms
Variations on a theme by Haydn, Op 56a
Variations on a theme by Haydn, Op 56a
Last played on
Overture (Rosamunde, D644)
Franz Schubert
Overture (Rosamunde, D644)
Overture (Rosamunde, D644)
Last played on
Variations on an original theme 'Enigma' for orchestra (Op.36)
Edward Elgar
Variations on an original theme 'Enigma' for orchestra (Op.36)
Variations on an original theme 'Enigma' for orchestra (Op.36)
Last played on
Symphony No.1, Op.26: V. Allegro
Alexander Scriabin
Symphony No.1, Op.26: V. Allegro
Symphony No.1, Op.26: V. Allegro
Last played on
Concerto no. 5 in E flat major Op.73 'Emperor'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto no. 5 in E flat major Op.73 'Emperor'
Concerto no. 5 in E flat major Op.73 'Emperor'
Last played on
Variations on a Rococo Theme
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Variations on a Rococo Theme
Variations on a Rococo Theme
Last played on
Prelude and Isolde's Liebestod - from "Tristan & Isolde"
Richard Wagner
Prelude and Isolde's Liebestod - from "Tristan & Isolde"
Prelude and Isolde's Liebestod - from "Tristan & Isolde"
Last played on
Symphony No. 6 in D major
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No. 6 in D major
Symphony No. 6 in D major
Conductor
Last played on
Excelsior! Op 13 (symphonic overture)
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Excelsior! Op 13 (symphonic overture)
Excelsior! Op 13 (symphonic overture)
Last played on
Symphony No.7 in A major (Op.92)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No.7 in A major (Op.92)
Symphony No.7 in A major (Op.92)
Last played on
Overture from Ruslan i Lyudmila
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Overture from Ruslan i Lyudmila
Overture from Ruslan i Lyudmila
Conductor
Last played on
Noveletta Op.82 No.2 for orchestra
Giuseppe Martucci
Noveletta Op.82 No.2 for orchestra
Noveletta Op.82 No.2 for orchestra
Last played on
Upcoming Events
6
Mar
2019
Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, Vasily Petrenko and Nikolai Lugansky
St David's Hall, Cardiff, UK
7
Mar
2019
Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, Vasily Petrenko and Nikolai Lugansky
Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK
8
Mar
2019
Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, Vasily Petrenko and Nikolai Lugansky
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
9
Mar
2019
Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, Vasily Petrenko and Nikolai Lugansky
Leeds Town Hall, Leeds, UK
10
Mar
2019
Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, Vasily Petrenko and Nikolai Lugansky
Sage Gateshead, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 60: Stravinsky, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-29T12:14:56
29
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 60: Stravinsky, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 69: Beethoven & Bruckner
Royal Albert Hall
2013-09-03T12:14:56
3
Sep
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 69: Beethoven & Bruckner
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 68: Tchaikovsky, Szymanowski & Rachmaninov
Royal Albert Hall
2013-09-02T12:14:56
2
Sep
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 68: Tchaikovsky, Szymanowski & Rachmaninov
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-30T12:14:56
30
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-30T12:14:56
30
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
