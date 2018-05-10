Kate SmithAmerican singer Kathryn Elizabeth Smith. Born 1 May 1907. Died 17 June 1986
Kate Smith
1907-05-01
Kate Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Kathryn Elizabeth Smith (May 1, 1907 – June 17, 1986), known professionally as Kate Smith and The First Lady of Radio, was an American singer, a contralto, best known for her rendition of Irving Berlin's "God Bless America".
She had a radio, television, and recording career spanning five decades, which reached its pinnacle in the 1940s. Smith became known as The Songbird of the South after her enduring popularity during World War II and contribution to American culture and patriotism.
Kate Smith Tracks
Who Cares (As Long As You Care For Me)
Who Cares (As Long As You Care For Me)
IAIN GHLINN CUAICH
IAIN GHLINN CUAICH
ALLT AN T-SIUCAIR
Katie Smith
ALLT AN T-SIUCAIR
ALLT AN T-SIUCAIR
I'm Stepping Out With a Memory
I'm Stepping Out With a Memory
When THe Moon Comes Over The Mountain
When THe Moon Comes Over The Mountain
Now is the Hour
Now is the Hour
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Last Time I Saw Paris
Xmas Eve In My Home Town
Xmas Eve In My Home Town
My Cup Runneth Over
My Cup Runneth Over
I Wish You Love
I Wish You Love
Just A Prayer Away
Just A Prayer Away
Who's sorry now
Who's sorry now
Dancing With Tears In My Eyes
Dancing With Tears In My Eyes
God Bless America
God Bless America
If I had my life over
If I had my life over
Mr Wonderful
Mr Wonderful
Moon River
Moon River
