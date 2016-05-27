José Feliciano
1945-09-10
José Feliciano Biography (Wikipedia)
José Monserrate Feliciano García (born September 10, 1945), better known simply as José Feliciano, is a Puerto Rican musician, singer and composer, best known for many international hits, including his rendition of The Doors' "Light My Fire" and the best-selling Christmas single, "Feliz Navidad". His music is known for having a mix of styles, for example including both flamenco music and mellow easy listening influences in many songs.
In the US, he received widespread popularity in the 1960s, particularly after his 1968 album Feliciano! came out and was a number two hit. He has released many albums over the years in both English and Spanish. He was born blind.
José Feliciano Performances & Interviews
Jools Holland & José Feliciano perform Feliz Navidad
2017-12-12
Jools and José perform Feliz Navidad in the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room.
Jools Holland & José Feliciano perform Feliz Navidad
Jools Holland: "I've worshipped Jose since I first heard him on the radio."
2017-11-16
Jools and Jose talk about their album 'As You See Me Now'.
Jools Holland: "I've worshipped Jose since I first heard him on the radio."
José Feliciano Tracks
Light My Fire
José Feliciano
Light My Fire
Light My Fire
Last played on
Happy New Year
Jools Holland
Happy New Year
Happy New Year
Last played on
Faliz Navidad
José Feliciano
Faliz Navidad
Faliz Navidad
Last played on
Jingle Bells
José Feliciano
Jingle Bells
Jingle Bells
Last played on
Feliz Navidad
José Feliciano
Feliz Navidad
Feliz Navidad
Last played on
