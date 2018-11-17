The BladesIrish mod band. Formed 1977
The Blades
1977
The Blades Biography (Wikipedia)
The Blades are an Irish new wave band who formed in the late 1970s in the South Dublin neighbourhood of Ringsend, with Paul Cleary on bass and vocals, his brother Lawrence on guitar and friend Pat Larkin on drums. The band currently consists of Paul Cleary, Brian Foley and Jake Reilly.
As uncompromising as they were gifted as pop songwriters, the original line-up released two seven inch singles: Hot For You and Ghost of a Chance, the latter of which they performed on The Late Late Show in 1981.
The Blades Tracks
Sort by
Downmarket
The Blades
Downmarket
Downmarket
Last played on
The Last Man In Europe
The Blades
The Last Man In Europe
The Last Man In Europe
Last played on
Ghost Of A Chance
The Blades
Ghost Of A Chance
