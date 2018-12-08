The TimeUS pop/funk band, now perform as The Original 7ven. Formed 1981. Disbanded September 2011
The Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3bfa8f23-2dbb-43e2-b1da-3cfaa6c5ff9d
The Time Biography (Wikipedia)
The Time, also known as Morris Day and the Time and The Original 7ven, is an American musical group that was formed in Minneapolis in 1981. Their work has been a part of the formation of the Minneapolis sound, featuring a mix of soul music and dance music with funk, rock n roll, and more. Led by singer-songwriter Morris Day, the band members are known for having been close Prince associates, and are arguably the most successful artists who have worked with him, achieving particular popularity with R&B fans with tracks such as "Jerk Out" and "Jungle Love". Band members Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are also long-time collaborators with Janet Jackson, producing all of her most successful albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Time Performances & Interviews
The Time Tracks
Sort by
Jerk Out
The Time
Jerk Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jerk Out
Last played on
Get It Up
The Time
Get It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get It Up
Last played on
Cool
The Time
Cool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cool
Last played on
Jungle Love
The Time
Jungle Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jungle Love
Last played on
The Walk
The Time
The Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Walk
Last played on
777-9311
The Time
777-9311
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
777-9311
Last played on
Gigolos Get Lonely Too
The Time
Gigolos Get Lonely Too
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gigolos Get Lonely Too
Last played on
Ice Cream Castles
The Time
Ice Cream Castles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ice Cream Castles
Last played on
The Bird
The Time
The Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bird
Last played on
Nasty Girl
Vanity 6
Nasty Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nasty Girl
Last played on
Oh Baby
The Time
Oh Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Baby
Last played on
The Time Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist