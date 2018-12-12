Madeleine DringBorn 7 September 1923. Died 26 March 1977
Madeleine Dring
1923-09-07
Madeleine Dring Biography (Wikipedia)
Madeleine Winefride Isabelle Dring (7 September 1923 – 26 March 1977) was an English composer and actress.
Trio for flute, oboe and piano
Madeleine Dring
Trio for flute, oboe and piano
Trio for flute, oboe and piano
Song of a Nightclub Proprietress (Five Betjeman Songs)
Madeleine Dring
Song of a Nightclub Proprietress (Five Betjeman Songs)
Song of a Nightclub Proprietress (Five Betjeman Songs)
Business Girls (5 Betjeman songs)
Madeleine Dring
Business Girls (5 Betjeman songs)
Business Girls (5 Betjeman songs)
Allegro con brio (Trio)
Madeleine Dring
Allegro con brio (Trio)
Allegro con brio (Trio)
Five Betjeman songs; No.2 Song of a Nightclub Proprietress
Madeleine Dring
Five Betjeman songs; No.2 Song of a Nightclub Proprietress
Five Betjeman songs; No.2 Song of a Nightclub Proprietress
Festival Scherzo for piano and strings
Madeleine Dring
Festival Scherzo for piano and strings
Festival Scherzo for piano and strings
Trio for flute, oboe and piano
Madeleine Dring
Trio for flute, oboe and piano
Trio for flute, oboe and piano
Tarantelle
Madeleine Dring
Tarantelle
Tarantelle
Yellow Hammers (Colour Suite)
Madeleine Dring
Yellow Hammers (Colour Suite)
Yellow Hammers (Colour Suite)
Blue Air (Colour Suite)
Madeleine Dring
Blue Air (Colour Suite)
Blue Air (Colour Suite)
Trio for flute, oboe and piano
Madeleine Dring
Trio for flute, oboe and piano
Trio for flute, oboe and piano
Mazurka (Three Dances)
Madeleine Dring
Mazurka (Three Dances)
Mazurka (Three Dances)
Festival Scherzo
Madeleine Dring
Festival Scherzo
Festival Scherzo
Song of a Nightclub Proprietress (from Five Betjeman Songs)
Madeleine Dring
Song of a Nightclub Proprietress (from Five Betjeman Songs)
Song of a Nightclub Proprietress (from Five Betjeman Songs)
It was a lover and his lass
Madeleine Dring
It was a lover and his lass
It was a lover and his lass
Take, o take those lips away
Madeleine Dring
Take, o take those lips away
Take, o take those lips away
The Cuckoo
Madeleine Dring
The Cuckoo
The Cuckoo
Crabbed age and youth
Madeleine Dring
Crabbed age and youth
Crabbed age and youth
Brown Study (Colour Suite)
Madeleine Dring & Leigh Kaplan
Brown Study (Colour Suite)
Brown Study (Colour Suite)
