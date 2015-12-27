Deutsche BachsolistenFormed 1960
Deutsche Bachsolisten
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3bf5a484-6a6a-40a2-bbd4-95129f53fbc3
Deutsche Bachsolisten Biography (Wikipedia)
Deutsche Bachsolisten (DBS) (The German Bach Soloists) is a German Baroque chamber orchestra dedicated to the works of J.S. Bach. It was established by German conductor and oboist, Helmut Winschermann in 1960.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Deutsche Bachsolisten Tracks
Sort by
Ich Liebe den Hochsten von ganzem Gemute BWV 174
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ich Liebe den Hochsten von ganzem Gemute BWV 174
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Ich Liebe den Hochsten von ganzem Gemute BWV 174
Last played on
Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor 2nd movement
Christian Altenburger
Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor 2nd movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor 2nd movement
Last played on
Deutsche Bachsolisten Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist