Formed 1 November 2014
Monticule
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0466yrr.jpg
2014-11-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3bf4f5b5-ac15-4fd7-a9b1-17e412bbd257
Monticule Performances & Interviews
Monticule - Pros & Cons
2016-08-30
Filmed for BBC Introducing live on Another Country with Ricky Ross.
Monticule - Pros & Cons
Monticule - Hunger
2016-08-30
Filmed for BBC Introducing live on Another Country with Ricky Ross.
Monticule - Hunger
Monticule Tracks
Zeros
Monticule
Zeros
Zeros
In Colour
Monticule
In Colour
In Colour
Hunger (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Monticule
Hunger (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Vultures
Monticule
Vultures
Vultures
