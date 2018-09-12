IyazBorn 15 April 1987
Iyaz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwl5.jpg
1987-04-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3bf30073-ce4e-4207-88d2-ad83677b0387
Iyaz Biography (Wikipedia)
Keidran Jones (born 15 April 1987), better known by his stage name Iyaz, is a British Virgin Islander, singer-songwriter and dancer, signed with the record label Beluga Heights Records. He is known for his singles "Replay", "Solo" and "Pretty Girls". He released his debut album Replay in 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Iyaz Tracks
Sort by
Replay
Iyaz
Replay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btjvf.jpglink
Replay
Last played on
Solo
Iyaz
Solo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btnbh.jpglink
Solo
Last played on
The Mack (feat. Snoop Dogg & Iyaz)
Mann
The Mack (feat. Snoop Dogg & Iyaz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4df.jpglink
The Mack (feat. Snoop Dogg & Iyaz)
Last played on
Replay Reprise
Iyaz
Replay Reprise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwl5.jpglink
Replay Reprise
Last played on
Playlists featuring Iyaz
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Dope!" - Jason Derulo rates the UK Chart competition
-
Jay Sean
-
The Best Bits from our Sounds Like Friday Night co-hosts
-
“It’s going to get you on your feet” – Jason Derulo’s brand new single
-
Dunkin' Derulo vs the Sounds Like Friday Night basketball team
-
Yasser talks to Jay about knocking Zayn off the top spot!
-
"You can't get stuck in the past" Jay Sean on the key to his longevity
-
Jay Sean: "Everyone in Hounslow knows my Mum!"
-
Jay Sean talks Cash Money, Music and NY
-
Jay Sean visits Preeya!
Back to artist