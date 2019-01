Chloë Elise Hanslip (born 28 September 1987) is a British classical violinist.

Hanslip was born in Guildford, Surrey and has been playing the violin since she was two. At the age of four she performed solo at the Purcell Room. When she was five she performed for Yehudi Menuhin and subsequently, at his invitation, studied with Natasha Boyarskaya at the Yehudi Menuhin School. By ten she had played in major concert halls throughout Europe and North America, including Carnegie Hall in New York City and the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In 1995 she began studying in Germany with Professor Zakhar Bron, the teacher of Maxim Vengerov and Vadim Repin. In addition to her lessons with Professor Bron, she has taken part in masterclasses and received guidance from Shlomo Mintz, Ida Haendel, Salvatore Accardo, Ruggiero Ricci and Maxim Vengerov.

In 1997 Hanslip was featured in a television documentary in Germany with Igor Oistrakh and Professor Bron. She was also featured in the BBC documentary Can You Make A Genius? screened in 2001 on BBC1 and played the child prodigy violinist alongside Ralph Fiennes and Liv Tyler in the film Onegin.