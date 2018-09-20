Sleepy John EstesBorn 25 January 1899. Died 5 June 1977
Sleepy John Estes
Sleepy John Estes Biography (Wikipedia)
John Adams Estes (January 25, 1899 or 1900 – June 5, 1977), known as Sleepy John Estes, was an American blues guitarist, songwriter and vocalist.
Sleepy John Estes Tracks
Expressman Blues
James 'Yank' Rachell, Sleepy John Estes & Jab Jones
Working Man Blues
Sleepy John Estes
The Girl I Love She Got Long Curly Hair
Sleepy John Estes
Rats in My Kitchen
Sleepy John Estes
