Johnny DyaniBorn 30 November 1945. Died 24 October 1986
Johnny Dyani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-11-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3bef4088-cd6d-46c6-8600-a46b9dd000c0
Johnny Dyani Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Mbizo Dyani (30 November 1945 – 24 October 1986) was a South African jazz double bassist and pianist, who played with such musicians as Don Cherry, Steve Lacy, David Murray, Finnish guitar player Jukka Syrenius and Leo Smith.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Dyani Tracks
Sort by
Ntyilo Ntyilo
Johnny Dyani
Ntyilo Ntyilo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ntyilo Ntyilo
Last played on
Black Paladins
Joseph Jarman
Black Paladins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Paladins
Last played on
Mama Marimba (feat. Johnny Dyani)
Joseph Jarman
Mama Marimba (feat. Johnny Dyani)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mama Marimba (feat. Johnny Dyani)
Last played on
Ben Muslumanim (I'm Muslim Man)
Okay Temiz
Ben Muslumanim (I'm Muslim Man)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ben Muslumanim (I'm Muslim Man)
Last played on
Mbiza
Johnny Dyani
Mbiza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mbiza
Last played on
Johnny Dyani Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist