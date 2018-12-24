Tim O’BrienUS bluegrass musician. Born 16 March 1954
Tim O'Brien (born March 16, 1954) is an American country and bluegrass musician. In addition to singing, he plays guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo, bouzouki and mandocello. He has released more than ten studio albums, in addition to charting a duet with Kathy Mattea entitled "The Battle Hymn of Love", a No. 9 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts in 1990. In November 2013 he was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.
Tim O'Brien Performances & Interviews
Tim O'Brien - Full Set (Travelling Folk)
2016-01-25
Tim O'Brien performs live on the final Travelling Folk Celtic Connections special
Tim O'Brien - Full Set (Travelling Folk)
Tim O'Brien Tracks
Guardian Angel
Guardian Angel
Pretty Fair Maid in the Garden
Pretty Fair Maid in the Garden
The Water Is Wise
The Water Is Wise
The Foggy Foggy Dew
The Foggy Foggy Dew
Look Down That Lonesome Road
Look Down That Lonesome Road
The Battle Hymn Of Love
The Battle Hymn Of Love
When The Mist Clears Away
When The Mist Clears Away
John Riley
John Riley
The Farmer's Cursed Wife
The Farmer's Cursed Wife
Where The River Meets The Road
Where The River Meets The Road
The Water Is Wise
The Water Is Wise
Early Morning Rain
Early Morning Rain
Rod McNeil
Rod McNeil
A Few Old Memories
A Few Old Memories
High Flying Bird
High Flying Bird
Brother Wind
Brother Wind
Grandma's Hands
Grandma's Hands
Just One More
Just One More
Angel's Blue Eyes
Angel's Blue Eyes
The Drunkard's Hiccups (Jack Of Diamonds)
The Drunkard's Hiccups (Jack Of Diamonds)
Little Annie
Little Annie
My Girl's Waiting For Me (Album Version)
My Girl's Waiting For Me (Album Version)
Down In The Willow Garden
Down In The Willow Garden
Windy Mountain
Windy Mountain
My Old Brown Coat And Me
My Old Brown Coat And Me
Drunkard's Grave
Drunkard's Grave
