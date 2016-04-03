Wayman TisdaleBorn 9 June 1964. Died 15 May 2009
1964-06-09
Wayman Lawrence Tisdale (June 9, 1964 – May 15, 2009) was an American professional basketball player in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and a smooth jazz bass guitarist. A three-time All American at the University of Oklahoma, he was elected to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.
One On One
Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now
