General Larry PlattBorn 27 August 1947
General Larry Platt
1947-08-27
General Larry Platt Biography (Wikipedia)
"General" Larry Platt (born August 27, 1947) is an American civil and political rights activist and rapper who gained fame with his performance of "Pants on the Ground" on the ninth season of American Idol. His hit song "Pants on the Ground" was released on iTunes and received over 150,000 hits. As of March 2016, the video has received over 10 million views on YouTube.
General Larry Platt Tracks
Pants On The Ground
Pants On The Ground
