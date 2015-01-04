RattlebagFormed 2005
Rattlebag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3be69173-58b2-46ea-a050-4ed27ff26a3e
Rattlebag Tracks
Sort by
The Tyburn Sisters
Rattlebag
The Tyburn Sisters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tyburn Sisters
Last played on
Bright Morning Star
Rattlebag
Bright Morning Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bright Morning Star
Last played on
We Be Soldiers Three
Rattlebag
We Be Soldiers Three
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Be Soldiers Three
Last played on
Rattlebag Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist