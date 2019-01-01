EliteUS hip-hop producer Anthony Parrino
Anthony Parrino, better known by his stage name Elite, is an American hip hop record producer and recording artist best known for his work with J. Cole, Dreamville Records, and the Ruff Ryders recording label in the early 2000s. Elite is from Byram, Connecticut and resides in Brooklyn, New York.
