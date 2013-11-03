Laurence O’KeefeUS musical composer and lyricist. Born 1969
Laurence O’Keefe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01zwywx.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3be5a16a-bb00-4612-8008-3a0742e3967b
Laurence O’Keefe Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurence Crawford "Larry" O'Keefe (born 1969) is an American composer and lyricist for Broadway musicals, film and television.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laurence O’Keefe Tracks
Sort by
So Much Better
Sheridan Smith, Laurence O'Keefe & Nell Benjamin
So Much Better
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Much Better
Performer
Last played on
Laurence O’Keefe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist