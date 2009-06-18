Gloria MannDied 2001
Gloria Mann was an American pop singer born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mann scored two hits on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 1955. The first was a cover version of "Earth Angel", which reached number 18. Later that year, "A Teenage Prayer" peaked at number 19; this featured Sid Bass leading the backing orchestra. Both were released on Sound Records. She died in 2001.[citation needed]
Mann's son, Bob Rosenberg, formed the group Will to Power.
In 2003, a compilation album, Don't Call Me Barry: The Best of Gloria Mann was released.
