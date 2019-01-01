Geier SturzflugFormed 30 September 1979
Geier Sturzflug was a German musical group of the Neue Deutsche Welle genre, created in 1979, and probably best known for their hits "Bruttosozialprodukt" (Gross national product), "Pure Lust am Leben," "Einsamkeit," and "Besuchen Sie Europa." The first of these was number one in Germany for the entire month of May 1983. They combine rock, pop, ska, and a little jazz to create their sound. Their name translates to "Vulture Nosedive" in English. Band members were:
