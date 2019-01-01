Matthew BestBass singer and conductor, founder of Corydon Singers. Born 6 February 1957
Matthew Best
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1957-02-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3be11e5c-9259-4edf-8138-f7d6c94520e0
Matthew Best Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Best (born 6 February 1957) is an English bass singer and conductor, especially of vocal music. He founded the ensemble Corydon Singers in 1973 and won the Kathleen Ferrier Award in 1981. From 1985, he was also a guest conductor of the English Chamber Orchestra. His recordings with Corydon Singers were made on the Hyperion Records label and focus on choral music by the likes of Anton Bruckner, Johannes Brahms and Felix Mendelssohn. He is currently engaged as Music Director of the Academy Choir Wimbledon and as a Principal Study singing teacher at the Royal Northern College of Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matthew Best Tracks
Sort by
Ritual Dances from The Midsummer Marriage
Michael Tippett
Ritual Dances from The Midsummer Marriage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
Ritual Dances from The Midsummer Marriage
Last played on
Have mercy on us, O Lord
Aaron Copland
Have mercy on us, O Lord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Have mercy on us, O Lord
Last played on
Virga Jesse floruit
Anton Bruckner
Virga Jesse floruit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Virga Jesse floruit
Last played on
In paradisum (Requiem)
Gabriel Fauré
In paradisum (Requiem)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
In paradisum (Requiem)
Last played on
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Last played on
Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on Christmas Carols
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Last played on
Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis
Last played on
Easter (Five Mystical Songs)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Easter (Five Mystical Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Easter (Five Mystical Songs)
Last played on
Intimations of Immortality (closing sections)
Gerald Finzi
Intimations of Immortality (closing sections)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
Intimations of Immortality (closing sections)
Last played on
Psalm 112
Anton Bruckner
Psalm 112
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Psalm 112
Last played on
The Hundredth Psalm
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Hundredth Psalm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The Hundredth Psalm
Last played on
Serenade to Music for 16 solo voices and orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music for 16 solo voices and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Serenade to Music for 16 solo voices and orchestra
Last played on
Cantique de Jean Racine, Op 11
Gabriel Fauré
Cantique de Jean Racine, Op 11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Cantique de Jean Racine, Op 11
Performer
Last played on
Am Himmelfahrtstage (Anthem for Ascension Day)
Felix Mendelssohn
Am Himmelfahrtstage (Anthem for Ascension Day)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Am Himmelfahrtstage (Anthem for Ascension Day)
Last played on
Antiphon (Five Mystical Songs)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Antiphon (Five Mystical Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Antiphon (Five Mystical Songs)
Last played on
Requiem: In Paradisum
Maurice Duruflé
Requiem: In Paradisum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5dt.jpglink
Requiem: In Paradisum
Last played on
Dona Nobis Pacem
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Dona Nobis Pacem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Dona Nobis Pacem
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Serenade to Music
Last played on
Mass in G minor
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Mass in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Mass in G minor
Last played on
The Rake's Progress, Act 3 scene 3
Igor Stravinsky
The Rake's Progress, Act 3 scene 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Rake's Progress, Act 3 scene 3
Last played on
Missa Sao Sebastiao
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Missa Sao Sebastiao
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc9.jpglink
Missa Sao Sebastiao
Last played on
Intimations of Immortality
Gerald Finzi
Intimations of Immortality
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
Intimations of Immortality
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Mass in G minor
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Mass in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Mass in G minor
Last played on
Agnus Dei
Samuel Barber
Agnus Dei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Agnus Dei
Last played on
Ave Maria
Anton Bruckner
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Ave Maria
Last played on
Verleih' uns Frieden
Matthew Best, John Scott, Corydon Singers, Felix Mendelssohn & English Chamber Orchestra
Verleih' uns Frieden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Verleih' uns Frieden
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Te Deum in C major for soloists, chorus and orchestra: In te, Domine
Anton Bruckner
Te Deum in C major for soloists, chorus and orchestra: In te, Domine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s52z6.jpglink
Te Deum in C major for soloists, chorus and orchestra: In te, Domine
Last played on
Playlists featuring Matthew Best
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 55: Britten – Peter Grimes
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex8zc8
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-24T11:02:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xvts8.jpg
24
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 55: Britten – Peter Grimes
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejp9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-24T11:02:13
24
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq59rz
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-16T11:02:13
16
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 65
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejvrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1994-09-07T11:02:13
7
Sep
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 62
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5jv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1992-09-08T11:02:13
8
Sep
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist