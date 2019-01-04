ToploaderEnglish alternative rock. Formed 1997
Toploader
1997
Toploader Biography (Wikipedia)
Toploader are a British alternative rock band from Eastbourne who formed in 1997, with over two million album sales and a string of top 20 hits both home and abroad. Their debut album, Onka's Big Moka, sold over one million units and peaked in the Top 5 of the UK Albums Chart. They are recognised most of all for their cover of King Harvest's US hit "Dancing in the Moonlight" written by Sherman Kelly, which became a global hit for the band. Their second album, Magic Hotel, reached number 3 in the UK Albums Chart. Their third album was released in 2012; their comeback single "Turn It Around" was released in 2013.
Toploader Performances & Interviews
Toploader Tracks
Dancing In The Moonlight
Toploader
Dancing In The Moonlight
Dancing In The Moonlight
Time Of My Life
Toploader
Time Of My Life
Time Of My Life
Toploader Links
