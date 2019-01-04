Toploader are a British alternative rock band from Eastbourne who formed in 1997, with over two million album sales and a string of top 20 hits both home and abroad. Their debut album, Onka's Big Moka, sold over one million units and peaked in the Top 5 of the UK Albums Chart. They are recognised most of all for their cover of King Harvest's US hit "Dancing in the Moonlight" written by Sherman Kelly, which became a global hit for the band. Their second album, Magic Hotel, reached number 3 in the UK Albums Chart. Their third album was released in 2012; their comeback single "Turn It Around" was released in 2013.