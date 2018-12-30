John Dipper
John Dipper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3bddb9c2-0d26-4e0f-92f8-116b1878bf14
John Dipper Tracks
Sort by
Wassail
Chris Wood, Hugh Lupton, Robert Harbron, John Dipper & Olivia Ross
Wassail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wassail
Last played on
Barbed Wire for Kisses
Hugh Lupton
Barbed Wire for Kisses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barbed Wire for Kisses
Last played on
Barbed Wire for Kisses
Hugh Lupton/Nick Hennessey/John Dipper/James Patterson
Barbed Wire for Kisses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barbed Wire for Kisses
Performer
Last played on
Three Servants
John Dipper
Three Servants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Servants
Last played on
Terpsichore
Vicki Swan, Jonny Dyer and John Dipper
Terpsichore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Terpsichore
Performer
Last played on
A Trip to Paris
Vicki Swan, Jonny Dyer & John Dipper
A Trip to Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Trip to Paris
Performer
Jacob's Hall Jig
Vicki Swan, Jonny Dyer & John Dipper
Jacob's Hall Jig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jacob's Hall Jig
Performer
Dick's Maggot
Vicki Swan, Jonny Dyer & John Dipper
Dick's Maggot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dick's Maggot
Performer
Paschal Moon
John Dipper
Paschal Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paschal Moon
Last played on
May Hill
John Dipper
May Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
May Hill
Last played on
Rough Music
John Dipper
Rough Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rough Music
Last played on
Twelfth Tide
John Dipper
Twelfth Tide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twelfth Tide
Last played on
Back to artist