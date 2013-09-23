MonumentsUK metal band
Monuments
Monuments are a British progressive metal band formed by former Fellsilent guitarist, John Browne, and former The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza guitarist, Josh Travis. The band has released three full-length albums via Century Media Records, Gnosis, The Amanuensis and Phronesis in 2012, 2014 and 2018 respectively.
Doxa
Degenerate
97% Static
