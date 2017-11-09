Sharin FooBorn 22 November 1973
Sharin Foo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973-11-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3bdd76f6-b590-4c9e-a566-9b804ffeeabf
Sharin Foo Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharin Foo (born November 22, 1973) is a Danish musician and singer playing in the rock group The Raveonettes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sharin Foo Tracks
Sort by
Things That Matter (feat. Louise Foo & Sharin Foo)
Tomas Barfod
Things That Matter (feat. Louise Foo & Sharin Foo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16ty.jpglink
Things That Matter (feat. Louise Foo & Sharin Foo)
Last played on
Back to artist