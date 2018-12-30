Rutger GunnarssonBorn 12 February 1946. Died 8 May 2015
Rutger Gunnarsson
1946-02-12
Rutger Gunnarsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Rutger Gunnarsson (12 February 1946 – 30 April 2015) was a Swedish musician, bass guitarist, guitarist, arranger and producer.
Rutger Gunnarsson Tracks
Happy New Year
Benny Andersson
Happy New Year
Happy New Year
Last played on
The Piper
Benny Andersson
The Piper
The Piper
Last played on
Andante, Andante
Benny Andersson
Andante, Andante
Andante, Andante
Last played on
